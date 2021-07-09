Cancel
Codemasters Releases F1 2021 Launch Trailer

By Cory Wells on July 9, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of F1 2021 launching next week for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, Codemasters and EA Sports have released the launch trailer for the game. F1 2021 is the official video game of the 2021 Formula One season, which means all cars, drivers and circuits will be present in the game.

hardcoregamer.com

