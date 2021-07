According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the pandemic-induced crisis. The consumer packaging business is benefiting from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business will gain on higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. The company’s Pandemic Action Plan will also boost margins. Investment in strategic capital projects will also aid growth. Weak demand in few markets due to the lingering impact of the pandemic will weigh on WestRock’s top-line performance this year. Maintenance downtime and cost inflation will impact its results in the ongoing quarter. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter have undergone negative revisions lately.”