USACE Implements Drought Conservation Measures for Missouri River

 8 days ago

(NAFB) – Water conservation measures were enacted for the second half of the Missouri River navigation flow support season. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday said very dry conditions continue to impact the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, despite recent heavy rainfall in the lower basin, with more rainfall in the forecast south of Sioux City. As a result of the low precipitation and widespread drought conditions in the upper basin, June runoff in the upper basin was 52 percent of average.

