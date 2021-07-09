Exxon Mobil Stock Could be Worth 25% More

T-Mobile U.S. stock (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased 13% in the last three months and currently trades at $149. The rally in the stock was driven due to strong Q1 2021 performance. The company reported revenues of $19.8 billion in Q1 2021. TMUS added 260,000 net new postpaid accounts and 773,000 postpaid lines during the quarter. The new account adds were twice as much as the previous quarter. T-Mobile’s customer base now stands at more than 103 million, which puts it ahead of AT&T and makes it the second largest telecom player, just behind Verizon. The deal with Sprint is helping T-Mobile register healthy subscriber growth, while also providing the company access to Sprint’s key radio frequency assets which, when combined with T-Mobile’s, will give it industry-leading 5G technology. T-Mobile’s 5G network already covers 1.6 million square miles of the U.S., more than double its next closest competitor, AT&T. T-Mobile plans to extend that network to smaller markets and rural areas, thus aiming to raise that share close to 20% in the next five years, from its level of share which is in the low teens currently. But will TMUS’ stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?