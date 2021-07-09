Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Exxon Mobil Stock Could be Worth 25% More

By Mark R. Hake
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock looks like it is significantly undervalued at today’s price. On July 8, it closed at $60.14, but XOM stock has a very attractive valuation. For example, it sports a very healthy 5.76% dividend yield and trades for just 16 times this year’s forecast earnings. My valuation...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon Mobile#Exxon Mobil Stock Could#Xom#Yahoo#Eps#Morningstar Com#Tipranks Com#Alpha#Marketbeat Com#Mrhake Medium Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Building a market-beating portfolio doesn't have to be complicated. Successful long-term investors focus on stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth trajectories to achieve abundant portfolio gains. These two stocks favored by billionaire investor Warren Buffett can add value and growth to your portfolio in the years ahead. When...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,861,467 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,861,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Marathon Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,856,898 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia tumbled 4.4% and Amazon fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Oil Penny Stocks to Buy If You’re Hoping for a Gusher

Investing or trading in penny stocks is really something for the risk-tolerant investor. And even then, penny stocks that cover the oil and gas sector add a risk premium. These oil stocks encompass companies involved in oil and gas production, mining, exploration or any other services related to the industry.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 EV Stocks To Buy on Weakness for Traders and Investors

Stock markets are booming thanks to the tailwinds that the Federal Reserve and the White House have provided. The government deployed the heaviest artillery ever to reflate the economy after the pandemic. Judging by how strong stocks are, they may have overshot a bit. There are pockets of weaknesses this week, and consequently, some hot stocks have lost their momentum. Among them are the electric vehicle (EV) companies — and thus, there are EV stocks to buy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Nokia a Meme Stock or Much More?

In today's video I look at fundamentals, financial metrics, and recent news for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK). On July 13, Nokia's stock price jumped after the company announced plans to revise its 2021 financial guidance. Below I share a few highlights from the video. Some investors may consider Nokia a meme...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Canaries Worth Watching in the Market’s Most-Shorted Stocks

It appears the show must go on in the market’s most-revered blue-chips. But in ape-traded and celebrated most-shorted stocks, not so much. But is it really a “game over” scenario for one of Reddit’s favored fast money investment schemes?. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It’s been another terrific week,...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Buy In A 'Risk-Off' Market

With the current declining market breadth and high beta areas of the market like biotech and growth stocks taking a major downturn, it’s clear that sentiment has shifted towards “risk-off” over the past few trading sessions. While it’s hard to determine whether or not this marks a trend change in the overall market, it’s clear that volatility might be a factor in our investment decisions for the near term. Whenever this type of shift occurs, money starts to find its way towards more conservative stocks that aren’t as susceptible to sharp market downturns.
StocksKokomo Perspective

4 Penny Stocks That Are Worth Adding to Your Watchlist in July

Why These Penny Stocks Are At Top of Mind For Investors Right Now. Finding the best penny stocks to add to your watchlist is the most difficult part of being an investor. While there are hundreds of penny stocks to choose from, not all will have either short or long-term value. So, to determine which on the list of penny stocks could be the best to buy, there are a few strategies to consider.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Lower After Downgrades at Bank of America

Bank of America downgrades Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell, based on indications commodity-price inflation is peaking. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Report and LyondellBasell (LYB) - Get Report fell Friday after Bank of America analyst Steve Byrne downgraded the chemicals stalwarts and cut his price targets on them. He...
Businesskfgo.com

Futures edge higher ahead of retails sales data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks ahead of key retail sales data that would shed light on the strength of the economic recovery. The Commerce Department’s report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to...
StocksForbes

What’s Behind T-Mobile U.S. Stock’s Recent Rally?

T-Mobile U.S. stock (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased 13% in the last three months and currently trades at $149. The rally in the stock was driven due to strong Q1 2021 performance. The company reported revenues of $19.8 billion in Q1 2021. TMUS added 260,000 net new postpaid accounts and 773,000 postpaid lines during the quarter. The new account adds were twice as much as the previous quarter. T-Mobile’s customer base now stands at more than 103 million, which puts it ahead of AT&T and makes it the second largest telecom player, just behind Verizon. The deal with Sprint is helping T-Mobile register healthy subscriber growth, while also providing the company access to Sprint’s key radio frequency assets which, when combined with T-Mobile’s, will give it industry-leading 5G technology. T-Mobile’s 5G network already covers 1.6 million square miles of the U.S., more than double its next closest competitor, AT&T. T-Mobile plans to extend that network to smaller markets and rural areas, thus aiming to raise that share close to 20% in the next five years, from its level of share which is in the low teens currently. But will TMUS’ stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks That Could See Monster Gains in the Second Half of 2021

Investor Business Daily published a list of growth stocks on June 30 that are expecting between 75% and 814% earnings growth in their latest fiscal year. This happens to be the subject of my latest gallery. I’m looking for growth stocks that I believe will do well from here on out to the end of 2021. To make IBD’s list, a stock had to have momentum and healthy earnings growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy