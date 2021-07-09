Clay Partain of Sports Salt Lake named to Sports ETA board of directors
Salt Lake City — Clay Partain, managing director of Sports Salt Lake, was recently selected to serve on the Sports Events & Tourism Association (ETA) Board of Directors. As the non-profit 501(c)3 trade association for the sports events and tourism industry in the United States, Sports ETA is an essential resource for sports commissions, sports destinations, sports event owners, and industry partners.www.utahbusiness.com
