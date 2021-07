Face masks will become optional in many settings in England from Monday 19 July. But transport operators will continue to have their own policies for passengers, with Transport for London insisting on face coverings on all its services. Airlines say their current rules will remain in force. But most rail and bus operators say face coverings will be optional. “It is important that we respect everyone’s right to choose whether to wear a face covering,” says the Confederation of Passenger Transport. These are the key questions and answers as of Tuesday 13 July at 12 noon. What does the law...