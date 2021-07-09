Why is Sam Darnold getting so much love from leading analysts?
Why is Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold getting so much love from national NFL media analysts ahead of the 2021 season?. There is a sense of intrigue surrounding Sam Darnold that simply wasn’t there when the quarterback suited up for the New York Jets. The Carolina Panthers are hoping the former No. 3 overall selection in 2018 can make the most out of what appears to be a fantastic opportunity to reinvent himself, even though the production just hasn’t been there during his career so far.catcrave.com
