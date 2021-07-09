Cancel
Public Health

Hunger kills 11 people every minute: Oxfam

By Entrepreneur en Español
Westport News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunger kills 11 people per minute , a figure that has multiplied six times in the last year, even exceeding the deaths caused by COVID-19 . This was revealed by the NGO Oxfam in a report published this Friday that highlights the war, the pandemic and climate change as the main causes of the crisis.

#Malnutrition#The Hunger#The Ngo Oxfam
Food & DrinksNorwalk Hour

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jessica Eise, The University of Texas at San Antonio. Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world’s population was undernourished.
Public HealthUN News Centre

Conflict, climate change, COVID, forces more people into hunger

Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19; and one in five children around the world is stunted, UN agencies warned on Monday. New data that represents the first comprehensive global assessment of food insecurity carried out since the coronavirus pandemic began,...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Bangladesh plans to vaccinate Rohingya refugees against Covid-19

Dhaka — Bangladesh plans to start rolling out inoculations against Covid-19 for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in crowded refugee camps next month, a senior official said on Friday. “Subject to availability of the doses, we will begin administering the jabs among Rohingya anytime in August,” Shah...
Public HealthWestport News

Haiti gets 500K vaccine doses; its first of the pandemic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti on Wednesday received its first coronavirus vaccine since the pandemic began, welcoming 500,000 doses as the country battles a spike in cases and deaths. The Pan American Health Organization said the United States donated the doses via the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries.
WorldWestport News

Official: Nearly 70% of medical workers in Moscow vaccinated

MOSCOW (AP) — The majority of medical workers, teachers and social workers in Moscow have been vaccinated against the coronavirus a month after authorities in the Russian capital mandated the shots for many of those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport and hospitality and services sector. Deputy Mayor...
AsiaMSF USA

10 Years of Independence in South Sudan: Stories from MSF's South Sudanese Staff

July 9, 2021, marked a decade since South Sudan gained its independence. In this short documentary, South Sudanese Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members recount their personal experiences of the exuberance they felt at that moment—and the violence that followed. Over the last decade, the people of South Sudan have suffered through a civil war, intercommunal conflict, and insurgent fighting. MSF's South Sudanese staff have seen and felt this suffering first-hand while also responding to its consequences: the injuries and deaths from attacks on civilians and ethnically motivated violence, sexual violence, widespread displacement, and much more. South Sudan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. Since it gained independence, 176 aid workers have been killed and 334 injured. Workers of South Sudanese origin make up 94 percent of those deaths, and MSF has tragically lost 24 South Sudanese staff due to violence in the last ten years, five of whom were on duty at the time. Despite the urgent need for medical services in the country, little effort has been made to protect staff, patients, or humanitarian projects. Peace accords in 2018 brought a ceasefire between the main warring parties in South Sudan, but fighting continues in some areas and the country remains in the grips of a prolonged humanitarian crisis. A new MSF report, "South Sudan at 10: An MSF record of the consequences of violence," provides an account of our experiences since July 9, 2011.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
United NationsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

UN chief: World faces a `hurricane of humanitarian crises'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are...
WorldVoice of America

Sudan Leader Visits Juba, Urges Peace Deal Implementation

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan’s vice president visited South Sudan’s capital on Wednesday to reiterate Khartoum’s support for its neighbor and to urge the government and armed groups to fully implement the 2018 peace agreement. After meeting with President Salva Kiir, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice president of Sudan’s transitional government, said...
HealthWorld Economic Forum

6 ways we can take action on malnutrition, according to the UN

Nelson Mandela International Day is marked every 18 July. This year, the focus is on malnutrition. In 2020, around a tenth of the world’s population was undernourished. The UN is looking at ways we can improve access to high-quality food. In 2020, around a tenth of the world’s population was...

