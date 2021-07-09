Salvon Ahmed is not a lock to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2021

Reid Sinnett is more than a simple camp body that we have seen the Miami Dolphins add before at the position but there isn’t much value there. When the Miami Dolphins take the field in September, Reid Sinnett will be on the Dolphins practice squad or he won’t be on the team at all. Where he won’t be is on the sideline and I would venture to bet that even if an injury happens to either Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett, the Dolphins will bring someone else onto the roster.