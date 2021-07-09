Cancel
Salvon Ahmed is not a lock to make the Miami Dolphins roster in 2021

By Brian Miller
Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins got solid production from Salvon Ahmed in 2020 but his job is not a guarantee when the Dolphins cut to 53. Ahmed was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers but was released during their training camp. Miami needed some depth at the position and seeing that Jordan Howard wasn’t working out all that well, the Dolphins added Ahmed to their practice squad. He would join fellow Washington Huskie RB Myles Gaskin on the active roster in October.

