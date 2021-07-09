Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Clean Energy Fuels Is Interesting, But CLNE Stock Is Not a Buy

By Alex Sirois
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Investors should avoid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock for now. I say that despite the fact that the shares have positive catalysts, including backing from the Reddit crowd and an ESG-friendly business. Beyond those tenuous tailwinds, there are obvious signs that Clean Energy Fuels isn’t trending up. In fact, there...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Renewable Natural Gas#Clne#Short Interest#Clne#Clean Energy Does#Marketbeat#Investorplace#Clean Energy Fuels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) versus Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Financial Analysis

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings...
Energy Industryreviewjournal.com

LETTER: NV Energy and increased demand for electricity

Many Las Vegans received an email recently from NV Energy that bemoaned the high temperatures and the subsequent demand on electric consumption. Among the suggestions on how to “offset the ongoing energy supply issues” and “reduce the strain on the local power grid” was, “Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 and 9 p.m.”
California StateCleanTechnica

Tesla Is Inviting Its Energy Customers In California To Join Its Virtual Power Plant

Tesla is inviting its Energy customers living in California to join Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and help stabilize the grid. Virtual power plants aggregate the capacities of energy resources and enhance power generation along with trading or selling power on the electricity market. Back in 2020, our own Steve Hanley shared that Tesla was expanding into both solar microgrids and virtual power plants. Steve wrote about Tesla’s virtual power plant plan in the UK at the time. Less than a year later, Tesla is now setting one up in California.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: FuelCell Energy vs. Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy recently unveiled its electrolyzer and deployed its first fuel cells solely powered by hydrogen. The recent fall in FuelCell Energy's revenue has concerned investors. Falling costs have made hydrogen fuel cells attractive. There has been lots of hype surrounding fuel cell stocks lately. Undeniably, hydrogen fuel cell technology...
Energy IndustryThe Next Web

Building a virtual Earth could be the key for clean energy

More than 100 countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, have committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The world is going to need a lot of metal, particularly copper. Recently, the International Energy Agency sounded the warning bell on the global supply of copper as...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

4 Under the Radar Energy Stocks to Buy After OPEC Fails to Reach an Agreement

OPEC's failure to reach an agreement on production levels is driving oil prices higher because demand continues to increase amid the reopening of the global economy, while production remains tight. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known energy companies ARC (AETUF), California Resources (NYSE:CRC), SilverBow (SBOW), and Goodrich (GDP) should generate substantial returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Oil prices are hovering around $75 per barrel with OPEC and its allies failing to reach a deal on their output policy amid a disagreement on the matter between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While OPEC+ had voted to increase oil production by two million barrels per day beginning in August, the UAE rejected this proposal, leading to an indefinite postponement of talks regarding the cartel’s oil production and output.
Energy IndustryWBUR

Global Energy Demand Set To Outpace Growth In Renewables

The International Energy Agency announced Thursday that electricity demand is set to outpace growth in renewable energy this year, threatening global climate efforts. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio's "Full Disclosure," about the state of global energy.
Industryinvesting.com

Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association

The Fuel Retailers Association is assuring the public that there’s enough fuel stock for the whole country. CEO Reggie Sibiya says rumours that fuel stations in KwaZulu-Natal are shutting down because of a shortage are untrue. Sibiya insists it’s a precautionary measure in hotspots to ensure the safety of those...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Scout Clean Energy hires new CFO

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a renewable power development company, has hired industry veteran John Clapp to serve as chief financial officer. Most recently, Clapp was managing partner at Citigroup Inc.’s Global Power Team. “Our business continues to grow rapidly and is successfully diversifying its asset portfolio across renewables...
Energy Industrybirminghamnews.net

Session on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/PNN): The BRICS Chamber of CommerceIndustry organized a webinar on Future of Energy Innovation: an Interactive Session on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency on July 16, 2021, 5:30 PM IST virtually. In line with the BRICS 2021 Agenda, the BRICS Chamber of CommerceIndustry evaluated the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Kinder Morgan buys LNG, RNG company

US-based Kinder in March formed a group to examine opportunities in low-carbon energy. Kinder Morgan said July 16 it was acquiring Indianapolis-based Kinetrex, a supplier of liquefied natural gas and an emerging player in renewable natural gas. For $310mn, Kinder said it was acquiring Kinetrex from an affiliate of Parallel49...
Energy Industrytucsonpost.com

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Demand for electricity is growing faster than the rollout of renewable energies, leading to a surge in the use of heavily polluting coal and undermining efforts to reach carbon neutrality, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Thursday. Electricity demand is expected to grow by 5% this year, much more...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 EV Stocks To Buy on Weakness for Traders and Investors

Stock markets are booming thanks to the tailwinds that the Federal Reserve and the White House have provided. The government deployed the heaviest artillery ever to reflate the economy after the pandemic. Judging by how strong stocks are, they may have overshot a bit. There are pockets of weaknesses this week, and consequently, some hot stocks have lost their momentum. Among them are the electric vehicle (EV) companies — and thus, there are EV stocks to buy.
StocksBenzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Consumer Stocks to Buy for Reliable Gains In Any Market

Despite plenty of evidence that bullish sentiment appears stretched — with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic still a stubbornly key component — the reality is that the benchmark indices continue hitting all-time highs. Therefore, you might be tempted to continue piling into growth investments. However, it may be time to reconsider this narrative and instead consider consumer stocks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy