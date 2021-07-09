Clean Energy Fuels Is Interesting, But CLNE Stock Is Not a Buy

OPEC's failure to reach an agreement on production levels is driving oil prices higher because demand continues to increase amid the reopening of the global economy, while production remains tight. Given this backdrop, we believe lesser-known energy companies ARC (AETUF), California Resources (NYSE:CRC), SilverBow (SBOW), and Goodrich (GDP) should generate substantial returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Oil prices are hovering around $75 per barrel with OPEC and its allies failing to reach a deal on their output policy amid a disagreement on the matter between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While OPEC+ had voted to increase oil production by two million barrels per day beginning in August, the UAE rejected this proposal, leading to an indefinite postponement of talks regarding the cartel’s oil production and output.