AMC rejects proposal to authorize 25 million more shares. Soaring prices lead to “easy money” amongst investors. AMC deserves a one-year target price range of $50-$60 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMC) is an American movie theatre that operates in both the U.S and International markets. The company licenses first-run films from independent distributors on a film-by-film and theatre-by-theatre basis. AMC is also the most significant movie theatre chain globally, as it was founded in 1920 and has since acquired other cinema brands such as Odean Cinemas and UCI Cinemas. The COVID-19 pandemic proved difficult for the company as they experienced significant financial downturns, but now with restrictions slowly subsiding, AMC has been experiencing an extreme zigzag path.