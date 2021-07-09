Cancel
Charleston, SC

The Garden & Gun Club's Signature Pimento Cheese

Cover picture for the articleEvery Southern restaurant needs a signature pimento cheese, and the Garden & Gun Club is no exception. Developed in collaboration with chef Mike Lata of Charleston, South Carolina’s FIG and the Ordinary, executive chef Ann Kim’s recipe has every hallmark of the classic dip, along with a few delicious departures. “I prefer the look of white cheddar over orange, so that’s what we use,” she says. “But there are some other ingredients that make it special, like the peppers. Our recipe calls for piquillo peppers, which are like Spanish bell peppers but slightly sweeter. They come pre-roasted in the can, which makes it super easy. I also add pickled red onions for some extra bite.” As for the mayo, Kim sticks to most Southerners’ brand of choice. “Using Duke’s is always important, in my opinion,” she says.

