Tucson, AZ

Gov. Ducey signs bill to prohibit teaching of critical race theory

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill about the teaching of critical race theory in the state. According to Ducey’s office, “signed HB 2906, which prohibits the state and any local governments from requiring their employees to engage in orientation, training or therapy that suggest an employee is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

www.kold.com

Comments / 36

