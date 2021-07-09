Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

This May Be the World’s Most Accomplished Eighth-Grader

By Mia Mercado
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat were you doing at 14? Picking popcorn out of your braces and updating your AIM away message? Yelling at your mom for getting the wrong trifold poster board? Googling “hair in armpits how long is normal”? Well, eighth-grader Zaila Avant-garde has you beat and not just because her last name is literally “avant-garde.” Thursday night, Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling the word, “murraya,” which is a type of tree more commonly known as orange jasmine. Also, if you Google “murraya,” there’s a celebratory little Easter egg. Avant-garde snuck her own little Easter egg into the competition, making a Bill Murray reference before winning the bee.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Walldo#Black American#The New York Times#African American#The Scripps Spelling Bee#Guinness World Records#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Google
Related
Drinkslonelyplanet.com

The world’s most impressive presidential suites

Looking for a memorable place to celebrate a momentous occasion or just want to splurge on an over-the-top vacation? These presidential suites are lavish and come with some incredibly tempting perks. Live your best fabulous lifestyle by picking one of the sumptuous options we've collated for you. Mamilla Hotel, Jerusalem.
Ridgefield, CTtheridgefieldpress.com

Ridgefield fifth-grader's invention qualifies for global competition

RIDGEFIELD — A Farmingville Elementary School student’s long-held love of sea turtles recently earned her a spot to compete on the global invention stage. Lily Zezula’s creation, The Turtle Tent, was recognized at Raytheon Technologies’ national Invention Convention on June 24, which celebrated more than 400 K-12 inventors from across the country during a virtual awards ceremony.
AgricultureWashington Post

Examining the elements of breathtaking art

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The experience of art is largely a matter of noticing, discovering and connecting details into a sense of wholeness. In a well-made work of art, nothing is beyond suspicion of significance, which is why no one art lover can fully uncover a work’s entire web of meaning. Seeing art with other people, who bring to it different experiences, education and temperaments, almost inevitably expands your noticing power. The same might be said of artists: As they have expanded their understanding of the world, including scientific phenomenon, they have seen more of it, in greater detail, and can express it with more emotional nuance. So I decided to invite meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, a contributor to the Capital Weather Gang, to look at art in which weather seems to be more than just a theatrical backdrop or decorative element — to look at weather as both a scientific and artistic presence in great paintings and photographs.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

World’s ‘most precious and loved’ music to be preserved in doomsday vault

Beginning in April 2022, Norwegian-based business consultant agency Elire Management Group will begin the process of safekeeping the world’s “most precious and loved” music. Starting with the Beatles and ceremonial Indigenous music derived from Australia, Elire will store the recording 1,000 feet underground inside a doomsday vault capable of withstanding both natural and man-made disasters, including nuclear warfare.
Entertainmentkosu.org

The Best Of Experimental Radio: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. When NPR began promoting its first original programming in 1971, it billed All Things Considered as a "radio revolution." Bill Siemering's 1970 National Public Radio Purposes stated the network should "produce materials specifically intended to develop the art and technical potential of radio." From the beginning, NPR pursued this goal using experimentation.
Books & Literaturethebuzzmagazines.com

My Favorite Books of 2021 (so far)

At the end of March, I highlighted my favorite reads of the first quarter of 2021. Only two of those books are still on the list at the midyear point. I love reflecting on the books that stand out to me and evaluating what I am reading. My list changed dramatically from the first quarter of 2021 to the first half; the second quarter of 2021 produced so many amazing books. And much like the first quarter, I have interviewed almost all of the authors, 11 of the 12, on the list below for my podcast. I am very curious to see how that trend continues as the year continues.
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: BALD

Here’s a book that’s well named: “Bald.” To emphasize the point, the cover contains an illustration of a man in profile, his pate as smooth as stone, and a back flap front-face photo that shows one hairless Simon Critchley, professor of philosophy, looking a bit perturbed. But not because he’s bald. Critchley announces the fact as his opening sentence: “I’m bald.” The condition started when he was 19 and then, he says, “like the Roman Empire, my hair went into a long and irreversible decline and fall.”
Entertainmentloc.gov

Inspiring the E(ngineering) in STEM by Exploring the Construction of Pop-up Books

This post was written by Peter DeCraene, the 2020-21 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow at the Library of Congress. The same Observe-Reflect-Question protocol that can guide primary source analysis can also launch an engineering design process by helping learners to define a problem and imagine what a solution might look like. Extending the process by a couple of steps, Plan and Create, completes one cycle of an engineering design process. Students can experience and apply this engineering process by constructing their versions of something that has been around at least from the middle of the nineteenth century: the pop-up book.
Books & Literatureucpress.edu

Quiet, Silence, Sound: Thoughts on the Hum of the World

Sound in recent years has escaped its traditionally subordinate relationship to sight and become the object of widespread interest. Sound Studies is a flourishing field. But much of the work done under this rubric has concentrated either on the technological history of sound or on the social uses and abuses of sound.
Boston, MAwgbh.org

Arts This Week: The Rose Art Museum Reopens At Brandeis University

This week, Jared Bowen takes us through the reopening of the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University and speaks with the artist behind the new Chinatown mural “Where We Belong.”. The Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University has re-opened with two new special exhibitions. The Rose Art Museum is one...
TV SeriesVulture

Never Have I Ever Recap: Party On

The best teen dramas are the ones you can feel in your soul, the ones that make you cringe superhard because they remind you of your younger self. This episode falls neatly into that tradition, with no shortage of moments that will make you want to yell at the television.
Moviestalkhouse.com

Fall and Rise

When I think about filmmaking, I always go back to that moment. You know, the moment that nearly breaks you. So many people look at social media and think how successful other people are (or seem to be), but forget the key ingredient: the journey. People forget about the journey.
Visual Artlocusmag.com

Photo Story: Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration

The “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration” exhibit, featuring pivotal works of science fiction and fantasy art from greats of the field both past and present, is on view at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge MA from June 12-October 31, 2021. Bob Eggleton said, “It is truly a pinnacle for fantasy art to be recognized in such a venue. Curator Jesse Kowalski brought it all together.” For more information about the exhibition, visit <www.nrm.org>.
SciencePhysics World

How Stephen Hawking became the world’s most famous physicist

Taken from the July 2021 issue of Physics World where it first appeared under the headline "Stephen Hawking: cosmic commodity". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Laura Hiscott reviews Hawking Hawking: the Selling of a Scientific Celebrity by Charles Seife.
EntertainmentNPR

The Best Of Experimental Radio: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. When NPR began promoting its first original programming in 1971, it billed All Things Considered as a "radio revolution." Bill Siemering's 1970 National Public Radio Purposes stated the network should "produce materials specifically intended to develop the art and technical potential of radio." From the beginning, NPR pursued this goal using experimentation.
EntertainmentKUOW

The Best Of Experimental Radio: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. When NPR began promoting its first original programming in 1971, it billed All Things Considered as a "radio revolution." Bill Siemering's 1970 National Public Radio Purposes stated the network should "produce materials specifically intended to develop the art and technical potential of radio." From the beginning, NPR pursued this goal using experimentation.
Madison, WIwpsu.org

The Best Of Experimental Radio: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. When NPR began promoting its first original programming in 1971, it billed All Things Considered as a "radio revolution." Bill Siemering's 1970 National Public Radio Purposes stated the network should "produce materials specifically intended to develop the art and technical potential of radio." From the beginning, NPR pursued this goal using experimentation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy