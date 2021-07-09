This May Be the World’s Most Accomplished Eighth-Grader
What were you doing at 14? Picking popcorn out of your braces and updating your AIM away message? Yelling at your mom for getting the wrong trifold poster board? Googling “hair in armpits how long is normal”? Well, eighth-grader Zaila Avant-garde has you beat and not just because her last name is literally “avant-garde.” Thursday night, Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee after correctly spelling the word, “murraya,” which is a type of tree more commonly known as orange jasmine. Also, if you Google “murraya,” there’s a celebratory little Easter egg. Avant-garde snuck her own little Easter egg into the competition, making a Bill Murray reference before winning the bee.www.vulture.com
