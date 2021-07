Two hours after the final whistle at Wembley, there was still a sea of supporters coating the periphery of the stadium and chants still filled the night sky.One in particular was thundered on loop on the walk towards Wembley Central station, an ode to the player Rio Ferdinand described as “a man mountain in an England shirt”.“HARRRRRRRY MAGUIRE…”He was thoroughly deserving of such acclaim. Only 49 minutes had lapsed in Wednesday’s showdown when the Manchester United captain challenged for an aerial duel, but led with his elbow and caught Simon Kjaer in the face.An unwelcome yellow card for England’s...