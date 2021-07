Investors that have been eagerly anticipating the debut of popular fintech company Robinhood now have some concrete details about what could be one of the biggest IPOs of the year. The company just announced plans to raise $2.3 billion in an initial public offering and expects to sell its shares between the price range of $38 and $42. Robinhood will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol HOOD and could be worth as much as $35 billion.