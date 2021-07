Even with the roll out of better-than-expected earnings reports from the financial sector, stocks are pointed lower this morning. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is eyeing a 150-point drop, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sitting firmly in the red and the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) is struggling for direction. The recent pullback for bond yields is sparking some of Wall Street's anxiety, as many are worried about what the move means for a speedy global economic recovery. Meanwhile, this week's jobless claims came in at 360,000, marking a new pandemic-era low and falling in line with expectations.