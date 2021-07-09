If told to flee your house, what would you grab?

Amid the debris of 2020, there are lessons for us all to learn. One memory that has been instructive for me happened during the Sumner Grade Fire in late summer last year. On a sunny Tuesday afternoon last September, I was driving to my home in Bonney Lake from Seattle. As I turned onto State Route 410, my heart sank as I noticed dark clouds filling the air. Where I would normally see the stunning view of Mount Rainier, the majestic skyline was barely visible on this afternoon drive. Ominous clouds blanketed beauty. The visibility got darker as I approached the hill going up to Bonney Lake from Sumner. At the bottom of that hill, all motorists were directed to a detour. The detour felt more like a parking lot than a driving route. All side roads were jammed with cars while the traffic lights on the side roads were without power. The chaos was palpable, and it was eerie. We were all stuck in the Sumner Valley with nothing to do but have our eyes fixed on the fiery wildfire that was out of control. The wind would soon carry the fire across the highway.