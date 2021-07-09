New Bedford Public Schools awarded $240,000 Massachusetts Life Sciences Stem Grant, largest stem grant statewide
NBPS Capstone Life Sciences College & Career Program will create makerspaces for young scientists. New Bedford Public Schools is receiving a $240,000 grant to support its STEM programs, the Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) announced recently. It is the largest grant awarded among more than 90 schools receiving MLSC science grant funding across the Commonwealth.www.newbedfordguide.com
