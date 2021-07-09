Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Public Schools awarded $240,000 Massachusetts Life Sciences Stem Grant, largest stem grant statewide

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBPS Capstone Life Sciences College & Career Program will create makerspaces for young scientists. New Bedford Public Schools is receiving a $240,000 grant to support its STEM programs, the Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) announced recently. It is the largest grant awarded among more than 90 schools receiving MLSC science grant funding across the Commonwealth.

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
New Bedford, MA
Education
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbps#Mlsc#Commonwealth#Math#New Bedford High School#Bio Tech Lab#Legoland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy