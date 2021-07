Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly in talks involving a straight swap between Miralem Pjanic and Aaron Ramsey, per Gazzetta dello Sport. Pjanic has struggled to cement his place in Ronald Koeman’s squad and has spent much of his first season at the club warming the benches and is viewed as not being a part of Koeman’s project in Barcelona. The Bosnian International when called upon by Barcelona, failed to make an impact for his side. He was no longer the player Barcelona expected when they got him a year ago from Juventus in exchange for Arthur Melo.