Saint Cloud, MN

Does Killian Boulevard Need Another Stop Light?

By Jay Caldwell
 9 days ago
The city of St. Cloud is examining traffic flow along Killian Boulevard in southeast St. Cloud near Clemens Gardens. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. He says the city has received requests from individuals living in the neighborhood to add a stop light or stop sign at that location to slow down traffic. He says they have also received calls from residents in the neighborhood saying they shouldn't add a stop light or stop sign. A suggestion from a WJON listener asked for a speed bump. Kleis says speed bumps aren't an option on city streets.

Comments / 0

