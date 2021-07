I can’t say this news surprises me, with rising minimum wages, and people opting out of food service jobs there will now be AI at Mcdonald’s. That’s right, McDonald’s is replacing human drive-thru attendants with AI. McDonald’s is in the process of using AI technology to replace humans at drive-thrus. While it is not completely replacing the human presence from restaurants, the AI will be used in a voice-recognition program for those ordering in their cars at the drive-thru. While the program is being tested out, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski says, “Most of those are not ready for prime time, nor will they be ready for prime time over the next five years or so.”