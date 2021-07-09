Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Organizations to host inaugural Boston Square Fair in Grand Rapids

By Danielle Nelson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Grand Rapids organizations are partnering to host the first Boston Square Fair from noon-6 p.m. Saturday in the Boston Square Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The Boston Square Neighborhood Association (BSNA), Oakdale Neighbors and Amplify GR are organizing the summer event, which will include activities for kids — a bounce house, face painting and yard games — along with live entertainment from DJ Porsha, DJ Leonard Love and the Mel V Collective. The event is free to the public.

