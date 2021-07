Sen. Sinema may as well hang a “for sale” sign on her Senate office door. It is no secret whom she is beholden to, and it is not her constituents in Arizona. Her allegiance is to her big dollar donors in the finance, insurance and real estate industries. Her stubborn support for the filibuster is not her first betrayal. In 2019, she was the lone Democrat to oppose net neutrality, and, more recently, she is one of a handful of Democrats to vote against a $15 minimum wage.