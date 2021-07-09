Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Henri Delaunay Cup – the EURO's cherished prize

90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of European football all want to win the iconic EURO trophy for their national team. Italy or England will earn themselves footballing immortality when one of the finalists wins the UEFA EURO 2020 title at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday – and the players and their celebrating fans will fully grasp the extent of this achievement at the moment that their proud skipper triumphantly raises the Henri Delaunay Cup.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Henri Delaunay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Cup#Fifa World Cup#The Henri Delaunay Cup#European#French#Xi#Mason Mount More#The Uefa Congress#Greek#Uefa Direct#Executive Committee#Parisian#Uefa Euro 2008#The Nations Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
News Break
FIFA
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Adele Stuns In Rare Photo As She Celebrates England’s Run In Euro Cup: ‘You Did Us Proud’

Even though Italy won the Euros, Adele thanked the English team for competing and bringing the nation together. Adele, 33, posted a gorgeous photo on Sunday July 11 to commemorate England’s excellent run during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro Cup). The “Someone Like You” singer rocked a red England jersey in the photo, as she smiled. Showing her intense support for the English, Adele also had a manicure, where her nails were painted as the English flag.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Watch: Boston’s North End celebrates Italy’s Euro Cup win

Boston's "little Italy" celebrated Italy's 3-2 victory over England in the Euro Cup. Boston’s post-victory reputation was on display in the North End after Italy’s Euro Cup win filled the neighborhood’s streets with celebrations on Sunday night. Following Italy’s 3-2 victory over England, soccer fans stormed the streets Boston’s North...
SocietyThe Guardian

Germany walk off after alleged racial abuse in Olympics warmup

The German men’s Olympic team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warmup game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused. The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team...
Premier League90min.com

The teams who should sign Antoine Griezmann on loan this summer

Poor old Barcelona have managed to get themselves into quite a pickle. The La Liga giants are in financial turmoil after years of overspending and dishing out eye-watering wages, and for the second summer running they're on the verge of conducting the footballing equivalent of a car boot sale in Camp Nou's car park in a bid to lower their wage bill.
WorldBBC

Euro 2020: England's World Cup barber offers free haircuts

A barber who cut Gareth Southgate's hair during the 2018 World Cup has been offering free England haircuts to customers ahead of the Euro 2020 final. Simon Townley, from Lancashire, posted the offer on Facebook after "a few drinks" following England's semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday. He woke to...
Soccercbslocal.com

Italy Fans Erupt After Euro Cup Win

Sunday was a big day for soccer fans as Italy and England went down to the wire in the final match of Euro 2020. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis caught all the action.
Worlducpublicaffairs.com

Racism following England's Euro Cup loss stokes political firestorm By Jordan Conestabile

Sparked by the loss of the English national team in the Euro Cup final, fans took the streets of London and across England to express their displeasure. 19 police officers were injured. More than 40 fans were arrested. Social media became inundated with racial slurs against 3 black members of the National team, who failed to score in the penalty shootout.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea stars Jorginho and Emerson complete historic Champions League and Euros double after Italy's victory over England... but five years after Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe did the same, who else has won Europe's greatest prizes in the same year?

In the end, it was Italy's night. The Azzurri triumphed at Wembley on penalties in a dramatic finale to Euro 2020. For England, it's a huge opportunity gone. And for Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, a chance for a dream summer of European glory escaped them. Yet for...
Worldtigernet.com

Re: Euro Cup England

There are also teams from Scotland & Ireland. Having a UK team would be like having a football team from the state of SC in addition to Clemson, Furman, USC, Citadel etc.
CharitiesTribal Football

Arsenal great Thierry Henry donating his Euro wages to charity

Arsenal great Thierry Henry is donating his Euro 2020 wages to charity. Henry was assistant manager with Belgium and will give away the entirety of his earnings, says L'Equipe. He did the same with his Belgium wages between 2016-2018 after helping them to third place in the 2018 World Cup.
Premier League90min.com

Man City confident of signing Jack Grealish this summer

Manchester City are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish and are confident of securing his signature after making their first move for him earlier this summer. Despite their Premier League dominance, Pep Guardiola is looking to revamp his squad – particularly in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy