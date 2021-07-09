The Henri Delaunay Cup – the EURO's cherished prize
The stars of European football all want to win the iconic EURO trophy for their national team. Italy or England will earn themselves footballing immortality when one of the finalists wins the UEFA EURO 2020 title at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday – and the players and their celebrating fans will fully grasp the extent of this achievement at the moment that their proud skipper triumphantly raises the Henri Delaunay Cup.www.90min.com
Comments / 0