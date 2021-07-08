Why ‘The Match’ Is a Big Deal For Montana

It's always exciting to see people from Montana represent the United States during the Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics starts next Friday, July 23rd and people are excited to see all of the events from track & field to basketball to new events like skateboarding and surfing. The thing is the United States Olympic Team consists of 621 athletes from across the fifty states and we have a few Montanans going to represent us. Actually, we have three Montanans heading to Tokyo.