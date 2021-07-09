Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins Featurette, PSA & Photos!

Nothing beats a live Comic-Con with the scream of the audience, the thunder of Hall H, and the social media wattage that shines out of San Diego. I’ll never forget the first time that Marvel walked the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy from the Hilton over to the Convention Center: The fans went so crazy, you’d think some of The Beatles came back from the dead and there was an immediate reunion. Instead, no thanks to the impact of Covid, we have the second year of a virtual San Diego Comic-Con. Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Origins is the only major theatrical studio offering, although there are Netflix panels for their movies Army of Thieves, the Jean-Claude Van Damme feature The Last Mercenary, and also the indie documentary For Madmen Only: The Stories of Del Close about the Chicago comedy improv guru. As Talesbuzz first told you, the Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Bros. DC films (and largely TV series except for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) are skipping the confab this year.