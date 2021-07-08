Prospero: Ask how to remain flexible, not how to return to work
Every day I hear advice about “how to bring people back to the office,” and it makes me cringe. My first question is often, “why?”. As vaccination numbers rise in the United States, the return to in-person work is top of mind for many people. But, like almost everything touched by the pandemic, creating a return to office plan will not be a simple task — or a simple transition. There is not a perfect answer, and you, as the leader, need to be flexible and iterate.bizwest.com
Comments / 0