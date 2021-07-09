Cancel
POTUS

Donald Trump's Response To Upcoming Tell-All Book Has Twitter Talking

By Preston Smith
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump may have left the White House in January 2021, but he's still making headlines. From the shocking amount that he charges the Secret Service for their stays at his properties to his social media lawsuit and him not mincing words for former allies, Trump has proven that he's not going to let the public forget his presence. Now, the former president of the United States is making headlines for an alleged fight with former vice president Mike Pence.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Jared Kushner
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
Corey Lewandowski
#Tell All#The White House#The Secret Service#The Wall Street Journal
