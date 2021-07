It's been a busy summer for our family for camping with our new travel trailer. It's our first year going across the region and trying out new campgrounds. We just got back from a week long stay at Camp Holiday located on Turtle Lake in Deerwood, Minnesota. It's located about a half hour east of Brainerd, Minnesota. We were looking for a campground resort that had hook ups and wasn't far from the Brainerd amenities. We ended up selecting Camp Holiday for that reason.