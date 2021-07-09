This Is How The Baeumlers Describe Their Renovation Island Journey - Exclusive

When you get into the swing of adult life, it's easy to come across the mundane. You get up, go to work, come home, cook dinner ... all to do the same thing the next day and the day after that. But what if an out-of-the-blue scenario presented itself, one that could potentially take you to the other side of the world? Would you take the plunge and just go for it? Would the lack of planning and foresight stop you from pursuing a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, of HGTV's "Renovation Island," embody the notion of taking risks. They embarked on a journey that not only took them in front of the camera, but moved them to a gorgeous region of The Bahamas, and they became HGTV stars in the process. Their show, "Renovation Island," is one of HGTV Canada's most successful programs, and their on-screen life catapulted them to new heights.