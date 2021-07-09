Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Moonton Exclusivity contract causing a huge rift among Esports organizations

By Vignesh Raja
gamingonphone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exclusivity contract by Moonton for the Mobile Legends teams is causing a huge rift among the various Esports organizations across Asia. The contract forbids Mobile Legends Esports organizations to field a team in other similar Esports leagues. This urges all the big Esports organizations to drop their current roster in Wild Rift & the Arena of Valor. Many prominent members of the Esports community have voiced their concern regarding the issue.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Rift#Mobile Legends Esports#Team Secret#The Esports Industry#Exclusivity#Riot Games#Esports Leagues After#Wildrift Esports#Wr Sea#Fans#Mobile Gaming#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Battlegrounds Mobile India The Mission Ignition Mode guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India received its first-ever update. And with the update, the game got a lot of new content (a lot). In collaboration with Tesla, the update will bring some of Tesla’s vehicles in-game, new Hyperlines, Patrol Robots, and much more all in the Mission Ignition Mode. This (BGMI) Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile The Mission Ignition mode guide will provide a player with basic tips and strategies to do well and win easily.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGMIS) 2021

In the most recent post by Battlegrounds Mobile India on their socials, the first competitive tournament Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 or BGMIS 2021 has been confirmed following the conclusion of the Launch Party last week. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is the new name for PMIS or the PUBG Mobile India Series prior to the nationwide ban of the popular game in India. The registrations for the tournament opens on July 19th, 2021 with a prize pool of ₹1,00,00,000 ($134k).
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: Bren Esports has announced their new roster for MPL-PH Season 8

MPL-PH is one of the biggest Mobile Legends Esports tournaments in the world, which will be held for the players residing in the Philippines. Ten teams will participate in this tournament. The prize pool consists of prize money of more than $100,000. After the roster announcement from the two of the strongest teams Blacklist International and ONIC PH, Bren Esports has followed their footsteps in announcing a new roster for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang MPL-PH Season 8.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to download COD Mobile Season 6 2021 Test Server

Activision has released a new public test build for Season 6 in Call Of Duty Mobile. Just like the previous test servers, the COD Mobile Season 6 2021 Test Server is now available worldwide. This is a bit packed public test build with a significant amount of content in it for the next season or two, like maps, weapons, improvements, and more. Moreover, the test server is now open for iOS players as well. So they can now participate too in the test build. to get a glimpse of the upcoming features.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: Smart Omega acquires ex-ML roster of Execration

Telecommunications company and esports powerhouse Smart Communications Inc. have just acquired the entire Mobile Legends roster from Execration and added 4 new members to round out a fresh-looking roster for the Smart Omega team. Omega is now looking to make a run at the MPL title once again in the upcoming Season 8 with this new squad. They had come close as a runner-up in Season 6 and missed out on the finals in Season 7.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Niantic has confirmed potential in-app purchase delays in Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go players have been noting some issues with in-app purchases for the last several days. Niantic has now confirmed that such purchase delays might continue impacting Pokemon Go players for a bit longer. This is the worst possible time for such an issue to take place, as we are just days away from the biggest event of the year, Pokemon Go Fest 2021. Players who would have opted to buy any items from the store could face the risk to obtain the items during the Go Fest 2021. This could harm the use of such items during the Go Fest 2021.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokémon Go: How to redeem three months of YouTube Premium for free

Niantic’s popular adventure mobile game, Pokémon GO is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, Niantic revealed Pokémon GO users can now take advantage of a new promotion: three months of YouTube Premium for free. They have also announced a new partnership with Google Play to give players additional rewards leading up to and during the event on July 17 and 18.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Raid: Shadow Legends to add Tyler “Ninja” Blevins joins as a playable champion

Raid: Shadow Legends is a free-to-play RPG originally released for mobile devices in 2018 by Plarium Games. And today, the developers of Raid: Shadow Legends have announced that they are joining hands with the world-famous Twitch personality “Ninja” to bring a new character based on him into the game. The new character is designed based on his real-life personality Tyler Blevins and will be joining as one of the playable champions in the 500+ character roster in the game. The new event featuring Ninja is set to launch at the end of this week on July 16th, 2021. Moreover, the character will be available for free to all players after it is launched officially in the game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Top 4 best digital e-wallets for mobile gaming

The online mobile gaming industry has become one of the most successful sectors. One of the reasons that mobile gaming has risen to prominence is the availability of various categories of games available at the fingertips. Apart from games, the availability of several payment methods allows gamers to make transactions swiftly and safely. This also applies to e-wallets, which have become one of the most popular payment methods on mobile games. But with an overwhelming number of options available, it can be a bit difficult to find the best e-wallets that work for your budget and preferences. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of top digital e-wallets that are ideal for online mobile gaming.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.3c: New skins, emotes, champion changes and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift has released the Patch Notes 2.3c is out and this time there are quite some buffs and nerfs in the stats of champions. There is also some new stuff that is set to be released along with skins and accessories. With changes to the stats of the champions, this is also the last patch of the 2.3 cycle. In this article, we will be going through the details of the Wild Rift Patch Notes 2.3c.
Video Gamessvg.com

How Fan Uproar Caused This League Of Legends Esports Video To Be Removed

Esports is a competitive field. For every victory teams and fans celebrate, somewhere there is a loser. Sometimes, squads simply can't find the right chemistry and end up at the bottom of the ranks, unable to eke out a win and in desperate need of realignment. Faced with that scenario, players can only hope that no one records those low moments and uploads them online. Unfortunately, that is precisely what happened to "League of Legends" pros at the esports organization Counter Logic Gaming (CLG).
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Riot Games talks about mobile gaming and its future

The League of Legends co-founder and Riot Games co-chairman Marc Merrill sat down with The Post and shared the struggle of diving into the mobile gaming world and expanding into different video game genres. The once small indie company, Riot Games were known for its successful MOBA PC title, League of Legends for a long time. It was just as long as the game had the steady Mac platform that it could only be played on. A decade later, Riot Games is not only acquired by one of the biggest online companies in China, Tencent but have also successfully published several other games from different genres.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Pipeline raises $2M to teach gamers how to stream for a living

Pipeline has raised a $2 million seed round for its business of training folks how to become professional streamers and content creators. The Austin, Texas-based Pipeline was started in 2019 by Stephen “Snoopeh” Ellis, a former Facebook product leader and ex-pro gamer who was a star at League of Legends. Joining him as a cofounder was fellow streamer David “StoneMountain64” Steinberg, whose videos have more than 700 million views. Pipeline serves more than 50,000 streamers today, including 3,000 paying subscribers.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire crosses 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store

Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, has crossed the huge milestone of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, all thanks to its growing community. It is the first Battle Royale game to do so despite taking on other giants in the genre like PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty: Mobile and has seen rapid growth.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Amihan Esports is banned from Riot Games esports for a limited time

Amihan Esports, a Filipino League of Legends: Wild Rift organization, is banned by riot games for violating Rule 2.3 (Age) of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines Competition Policy for presenting illegally forged documents. In an investigation conducted by Riot games officials, it is found that a player, AMI Karlll (Karl Ken Bautista), from the esports organization’s roster, did not have the requirements fulfilled to participate in the esports tournaments, though he did participate by submitting false documents.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Soul Knight developer ChillyRoom is working on 2 new mobile games

There’s exciting news for Soul Knight and RPG mobile gaming fans as Li Zeyang, the CEO of ChillyRoom, confirmed on TapTap Presents 2021 that the company is working on two brand new mobile games. One of the new games is an unknown title set in the Soul Knight universe while the other is a mobile real-time strategy game titled Xeno Command.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends MPL-PH Season 8: Prize pool, qualified teams, and more

Mobile Legends Professional League Season 8 in the Philippines (MPL-PH Season 8) is soon to be upon us! This season will start on August 13, where 8 teams will compete in the regular season and 6 will move on to the playoffs in late October. This latest tournament will bring together previous S7 champs Blacklist face-to-face with the champion MSC 2021 roster under Omega. This is sure to be a heated tournament to spectate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy