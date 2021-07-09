Moonton Exclusivity contract causing a huge rift among Esports organizations

The online mobile gaming industry has become one of the most successful sectors. One of the reasons that mobile gaming has risen to prominence is the availability of various categories of games available at the fingertips. Apart from games, the availability of several payment methods allows gamers to make transactions swiftly and safely. This also applies to e-wallets, which have become one of the most popular payment methods on mobile games. But with an overwhelming number of options available, it can be a bit difficult to find the best e-wallets that work for your budget and preferences. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of top digital e-wallets that are ideal for online mobile gaming.