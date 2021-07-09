Moonton Exclusivity contract causing a huge rift among Esports organizations
The exclusivity contract by Moonton for the Mobile Legends teams is causing a huge rift among the various Esports organizations across Asia. The contract forbids Mobile Legends Esports organizations to field a team in other similar Esports leagues. This urges all the big Esports organizations to drop their current roster in Wild Rift & the Arena of Valor. Many prominent members of the Esports community have voiced their concern regarding the issue.gamingonphone.com
