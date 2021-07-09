Cancel
Charlotte, NC

How to relieve your pet's anxiety

WCNC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dr. Dobies says as pet parents, the first thing you should do to help your pet is remain calm. Try not to alter your behavior in response to your dog's fear & anxiety. Second, find a safe, quiet space in your home for your dog to relax. A room without windows or with the shades drawn. Dim lighting and music or white noise can help. Provide a comfortable bed or crate that serves as a safe place. Dog Appeasing Pheromones (DAP) and a Thundershirt can help, along with herbal supplements like Rescue Remedy. The pet parent should grab a book and maybe a glass of wine and sit quietly with the pet but try not to be any more attentive than you would be normally.

