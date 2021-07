MONTPELIER — Officials say there’s a slight uptick in coronavirus cases in the state, though they aren’t concerned thanks to the state’s high vaccination rate. At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said 2,258 people received their first dose of the vaccine this past week. That brings the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine to 83.2%, which is best in the country. Only those 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccines available because they haven’t been approved for anyone younger than that.