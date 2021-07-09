Saint Leo Super Saturday to Welcome New and Prospective Students

Saint Leo University will host Super Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at University Campus, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo, FL 33574. Breakfast and early check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. Students who have committed to joining Saint Leo for the Fall 2021 Semester, as well as those who are still making their college decision, will have the opportunity to fully experience the university’s academics, community, and student services while completing preparations for August classes. There is no cost to attend this event, and family and friends are welcome.