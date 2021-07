Usually this time in July means one thing to the wide world of pop culture fandom: San Diego Comic-Con. Unfortunately, COVID precautions led organizers to scrap the in-person summer edition of the show for the second straight year (although a scaled down version is in the works for November). But if you are feeling the absence of Comic-Con like a phantom limb, a new podcast from SiriusXM could help scratch the itch while you are waiting for the Comic-Con @Home panels to start airing next week.