Genshin Impact 2.0 update is bringing third major city Inazuma, 3 new characters, new quests, and more
Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo has announced that its popular title Genshin Impact will launch the third of the game’s seven major cities on July 21, 2021. In the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.0 update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia players will get to visit the brand-new Inazuma region, located across the sea. This area is ruled by the Electro Archon and has nurtured completely different cultures, creatures, and mysteries.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0