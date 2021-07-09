Genshin Impact 2.0 update is bringing third major city Inazuma, 3 new characters, new quests, and more

After two long years, we finally saw a tantalizing new glimpse of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2021, but it’s left us with more questions than answers. Instead of going underground, Link took to the skies. What’s with his new arm? Why are islands floating in the sky? Mysteries abound, along with enough clues to speculate about the answers. What else are we going to do while we wait to see more, right? There are endless possibilities, and I’ve filtered them down into five exciting theories we have for the sequel to Breath of the Wild (or Breath of the Wild 2, BOTW2, or whatever you want to call it).