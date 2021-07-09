Wineries pull out the stops (and the corks) for Great Out There

Summer is a great time to get out and discover or rediscover adventures. The El Dorado Winery Association has a good time planned for wine lovers with a Passport to The Great Out There. The three-day wine experience will take place July 16, 17 & 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and offer tantalizing food pairings, beautifully crafted wines and the story behind the wine at 20 El Dorado County wineries.