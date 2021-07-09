Four Dollars a Gallon in Twin Falls Brought to You by Joe Biden
I’ve had two people tell me you can’t blame Joe Biden for the spike in gas prices. One said it’s too convenient. He’s a fellow traveler, a Democrat and feeds at the public trough. The other was a conservative. He said blame the numbskulls who voted for Biden. I bought gas Thursday. I could’ve filled up Tuesday or Wednesday but had enough fuel to squeeze out another two days. I figured the cost at the pumps would ease after holiday travel. The wrong call on my part. There was a major increase on the order of ten to 15 cents a gallon.newsradio1310.com
