Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Four Dollars a Gallon in Twin Falls Brought to You by Joe Biden

By Bill Colley
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ve had two people tell me you can’t blame Joe Biden for the spike in gas prices. One said it’s too convenient. He’s a fellow traveler, a Democrat and feeds at the public trough. The other was a conservative. He said blame the numbskulls who voted for Biden. I bought gas Thursday. I could’ve filled up Tuesday or Wednesday but had enough fuel to squeeze out another two days. I figured the cost at the pumps would ease after holiday travel. The wrong call on my part. There was a major increase on the order of ten to 15 cents a gallon.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Democrat#Kroger#Republican#Keystone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Costco
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Beef Could be Replaced by Fungus on Your Table

Not only is Bill Gates buying up Idaho ranch and farm land, he wants you to develop a taste for fungus. And we’re not talking mushrooms. Gates and the recently retired Jeff Bezos are raising money to promote the idea of feeding the masses with the kind of stuff that grows around the bases of trees. You can read more from CNBC by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy