Placerville, CA

Jane Ann Henderson

By Contributor
Mountain Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of our mother, Jane Ann Henderson, nee Jordan, we celebrate her life well-lived. Born Sept. 25, 1922, she was an “accidental Californian.” With a UP Railroad Engineer father, her first vehicle was a train. She was an independent youth: carrying her cello miles on street cars and buses to lessons. She enjoyed dancing her heart out, often unbeknownst to her parents. She was at Cal Berkeley when World War II began and was called home by her mother. In 1943, Jane Ann enlisted in the 4th class of the Women’s Marine Reserve Corp. After her honorable discharge, she moved to Willow Creek, Calif., to teach grades 1-4 in the two-room school. It was there she joined the grange and met her husband, John Alexander Henderson. They homesteaded 10 acres next to his family ranch, built their home and brought Jeanine, Jocelyn and Jennifer into the world. Jane Ann learned about rural life from her mother-in-law, Caroline, who was born and raised on the ranch. Jane Ann loved all the home arts; sewing, canning and butchering chickens, as well as cooking. Her specialties were ciopino, individual meatloaves, lemon curd, angel food cake and 3-part divinity.

