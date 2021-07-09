Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spark, Hunters and Dragons pick up key wins in qualifiers

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Showdown Qualifiers continued Friday in the Eastern Region of the Overwatch League, with the Hangzhou Spark, Chengdu Hunters and Shanghai Dragons picking up wins. In a battle of teams looking to cement themselves as top three in the region, the Hunters (6-5, 6 points) picked up a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Fusion (7-4, 7 points). The Fusion started hot, taking a 2-0 win on Nepal and a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries, threatening to sweep the Hunters.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Titans#Los Angeles Gladiators#Los Angeles Valiant#Chengdu Hunters#The Overwatch League#Volskaya Industries#King S Row 3 2#The Hangzhou Spark#Owl#Washington Justics#London Spitfire#Houston Outlaws Lrb#Philadelphia Fusion#Shanghai Dragons Lrb#Washington Justice#Paris Eternal#Boston Uprising#Florida Mayhem#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesbuffalonynews.net

Dragons, Hunters advance to Summer Showdown knockouts

The 2021 Overwatch League Summer Showdown Knockouts wrapped up for the Eastern Region on Sunday with the Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters qualifying for the tournament proper. The Chengdu Hunters (7-5, 7 points) took down the Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 9 points) in a 3-2 slugfest to qualify for theSummer Showdown....
Video Gamesdotesports.com

DRX pick up first win of 2021 LCK Summer Split against Fredit BRION

DRX secured their first victory of the 2021 LCK Summer Split today in an intense 2-1 series against Fredit BRION. DRX came into today’s League of Legends match with a 0-8 record. Even though Fredit BRION are in ninth place in the standings, they’ve looked much better than their counterparts so far this split. But DRX’s recent substitutions for the second round robin paid off in this match since the team’s new bottom lane popped off.
Sportsdallassun.com

Dragons claim top seed as Summer Showdown qualifiers wrap

On the final day of Summer Showdown qualifiers, the Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters and New York Excelsior picked up wins. The Eastern Region-leading Shanghai Dragons (10-2, 15 points) dominated the Hangzhou Spark (7-5, 7 points) in a 3-1 victory. With the win, the Dragons secure the top seedin the Summer Showdown qualifiers.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Blizzard responds to “powertrip” accusations after pro Overwatch team forced to play 5v6

Overwatch Contenders admins are facing a lot of controversy after they forced a team to play a match down a player and wouldn’t let the team wait to allow him to rejoin. On July 14, Noble took on Ardour in losers round 2 of the monthly tournament series. With the contest going the distance on a fifth decisive map, Noble DPS Alex ‘Seeker’ Taylor disconnected due to a power outage.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is The Schedule For Week 14 of The Overwatch League?

After weeks of exciting, high-octane matches and plenty of upsets, the Summer Showdown is finally here. For this tournament, it’s become clear who the top dogs in each region are, as the Chengdu Hunters and Atlanta Reign make their second tournament appearances alongside the Dallas Fuel and Shanghai Dragons, who are making their first. But no matter how typical this tournaments roster is, each and every match in this Hawaii-based slugfest is guaranteed to leave fans of the Overwatch League on the edge of their seats over the course of week 14.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Overwatch League: Ivy From NYXL Retires

Seung-hyun "Ivy" Lee, flex DPS player for New York Excelsior, retires from the Overwatch League. As the Summer Showdown is ending, New York Excelsior is bidding farewell to one of their latest picks. Seung-hyun "Ivy" Lee decided to step back from the team and retire from the Overwatch League. Ivy...
Video Gamesbuffalonynews.net

Excelsior's Ivy announces Overwatch retirement

New York Excelsior's Seung-hyun "Ivy" Lee retired from competitive Overwatch League play on Friday. The 22-year-old South Korean flex DPS joined NYXL in December 2020 following stints with the Philadelphia Fusion and Toronto Defiant. "He has been a great teammate and we're grateful for his contributions in this new era...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Astralis, FaZe Clan advance at IEM -- Cologne playoffs

FaZe Clan and Astralis recorded victories Friday in the quarterfinals of the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne. Astralis, runner-up in Group B, defeated Virtus.pro 2-1. FaZe Clan, the lower-bracket winner from Group B, defeated Gambit Esports 2-1. Astralis will face G2 Esports and FaZe Clan will...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Urgot build in League of Legends season 11

Since his rework in 2017, Urgot has remained a strong top lane pick. Due to the champion’s kit accompanied with his ranged attacks, the Dreadnought is powerful against many popular top lane melee champions. As with all League of Legends champions, Urgot will use different items depending on the situation...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

G2, Natus Vincere reach Grand Final at IEM Cologne

G2 Esports and Natus Vincere each recorded a victory Saturday to advance to the Grand Final of the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne. G2 Esports posted a 2-1 win over Astralis, while Natus Vincere swept Faze Clan in two straight maps. The victorious sides will meet in Sunday's Grand Final, with the winner set to take home $400,000.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Heroes of the Storm in 2021: The Casual’s League of Legends

At this point, the words “PC” and “League of Legends” are synonymous with one another. If you were to ask someone familiar with the medium about it, chances are it’d be the first thing that comes to mind, alongside perhaps its competitively toxic community. And as someone who’s dabbled more hours into it in the past than I’m willing to admit, it’s hard to ignore just how much of an issue that can be. Sure, you can report it all you want, but the sheer quantity of those griefing matches because one person didn’t do what they should have is endless. It’s partially why I left, alongside the game’s damagingly addictive nature (that’s a topic for another time) and in that, I often searched for a solid alternative. Oddly enough, I found that in the one place I didn’t expect, Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Shanghai Dragons win the Overwatch League Summer Showdown

The Shanghai Dragons are one step closer to building a dynasty after taking a win against the Chengdu Hunters in the Overwatch League Summer Showdown tournament. With a 4-1 Grand Finals score, the Dragons have earned their second championship win during the 2021 season. Last month, the Dragons completed a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy