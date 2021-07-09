Spark, Hunters and Dragons pick up key wins in qualifiers

At this point, the words “PC” and “League of Legends” are synonymous with one another. If you were to ask someone familiar with the medium about it, chances are it’d be the first thing that comes to mind, alongside perhaps its competitively toxic community. And as someone who’s dabbled more hours into it in the past than I’m willing to admit, it’s hard to ignore just how much of an issue that can be. Sure, you can report it all you want, but the sheer quantity of those griefing matches because one person didn’t do what they should have is endless. It’s partially why I left, alongside the game’s damagingly addictive nature (that’s a topic for another time) and in that, I often searched for a solid alternative. Oddly enough, I found that in the one place I didn’t expect, Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm.