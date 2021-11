A Grizzly Feast community dinner welcomes Grizzly Flat residents and others who have lost so much in the wake of the Caldor Fire to a free, family-style dinner in which guests will be treated to a delectable menu with all the trimmings, including dessert. The event takes place on Nov. 21. beginning at 3 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO