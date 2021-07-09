Jalen Ramsey only ranked as 4th-best cornerback on NFL Network show

When Sean McDermott took over as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, he made Tre’Davious White his first draft pick. It’s something that White does not take lightly. “Me and Coach McDermott, when I see him on the field sometimes, I tell him, ‘I really appreciate you for taking a chance on me as your first draft pick when you first got here as your first head coaching job,’” White said last season after his team’s 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. “It’s special. Me and him have a special bond because he picked me to be his first pick to try and turn this thing around.”