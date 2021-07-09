Cancel
NFL

Jalen Ramsey only ranked as 4th-best cornerback on NFL Network show

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Flowers played cornerback in the NFL for nine seasons — six with the Chiefs, three with the San Diego Chargers — so he’s got plenty of familiarity with playing the position at the highest level. But Flowers made a bit of a bold move in his top-five cornerback rankings for the NFL Network this week, placing Stephon Gilmore at number one despite a disappointing 2020 campaign, and situating LA’s Jalen Ramsey three spots behind him at number four.

