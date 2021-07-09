Cancel
Loki Producer Says Frog Thor Scene Got Cut From Episode 1

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki Producer Says Frog Thor Scene Got Cut From Episode 1. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming more beastly these days. Not only did fans get a chance to see Alligator Loki, but the latest episode of the series also featured an easter egg of Frog Thor. Yes, some eagle-eyed fans spotted Throg in a jar, on the way to the Loki Palace. After the episode aired, Loki writer and producer Eric Martin took to his socials to confirm that it was indeed a hint at the Thor-like hero, adding that it should have a much more profound impact on the story than that.

