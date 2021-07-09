Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results on Activity Against Delta Variant
The preprint submitted by the company consists of a new analysis from blood samples obtained from a subset of participants in the phase 3 ENSEMBLE study. Recent data from the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. Additionally, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through approximately 8 months, which is the length of time evaluated to date, according to Johnson & Johnson.www.pharmacytimes.com
