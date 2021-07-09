Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results on Activity Against Delta Variant

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently - and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.