Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results on Activity Against Delta Variant

By Jill Murphy, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preprint submitted by the company consists of a new analysis from blood samples obtained from a subset of participants in the phase 3 ENSEMBLE study. Recent data from the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. Additionally, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through approximately 8 months, which is the length of time evaluated to date, according to Johnson & Johnson.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 27

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Zeta#Covid 19#Single Shot#Ensemble#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

'I feel like I'm half vaccinated': Some who got Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are seeking booster shots as delta variant spreads, despite CDC guidance

CHICAGO – Earlier this year, Erkin Peksoz wanted a COVID-19 vaccine so badly that he drove 640 miles roundtrip from Chicago to Quincy to get a Johnson & Johnson shot. Peksoz was happy with that decision — until recently, when the more contagious delta variant of the virus emerged. Now, he’d like to get a shot of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, in hopes of increasing his protection.
Industryaudacy.com

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
WorldNew York Post

Concern grows about vaccine effectiveness against COVID Beta variant

Amid growing concerns about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Beta variant of the coronavirus, the UK will require all travelers from France — including those who are fully vaccinated — to isolate for 10 days when they return to England and Wales. The Beta variant, first identified in South...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Elicits Immune Response for At Least 8 Months

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed neutralizing antibody responses against variants of concern. In a recent correspondence, investigators from Harvard’s Center for Virology and Vaccine Research discuss interim immunogenicity and efficacy data which demonstrates that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, elicited durable humoral and cellular immune responses with minimal decreases for at least 8 months after administration.
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Here's the Deal with the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

New information is surfacing daily about the COVID-19 vaccines. With that, you might be concerned about reports linking vaccines to certain health conditions or potentially scary side effects. And with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new warning linking the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine to a rare neurological disorder, it's understandable if you're worried about your health and safety as you navigate your own vaccine experience.
Pharmaceuticalskiowacountypress.net

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently - and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than...
PharmaceuticalsRefinery29

People Are Trying To “Boost” Their Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. Experts Are Cautioning Against It.

With swirling news of the delta variant, "breakthrough COVID," and booster shots, it's natural to wonder if you're really doing everything you can to protect yourself and those around you. And while it's important for fully vaccinated individuals to keep following CDC protocol, wearing masks when needed, and staying alert in a crowd, one thing you shouldn't worry about is whether you're vaccinated enough. Yes, even if you received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Montclair, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Is a runny nose a symptom of the Delta variant of COVID?

Symptoms of the Delta variant differ from regular coronavirus symptoms, making them difficult to detect unless tested for COVID-19. “Runny nose and other cold-like symptoms” can be symptoms of the Delta variant, according to Dr. Sandra Adams, virologist and professor of biology at Montclair State University. But those same symptoms...

Comments / 27

Community Policy