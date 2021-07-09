Cancel
Apple in early talks for streaming rights of NFL Sunday Ticket games: The Information

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
(Reuters) - Apple Inc is in early talks with the U.S. National Football League (NFL) for the streaming rights of its Sunday Ticket games, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T Inc’s DirecTV is the current exclusive holder of the rights to Sunday Ticket, a package that includes regular-season games, and is reportedly paying $1.5 billion a year to broadcast the games, the report said.

The NFL will likely look for a substantial price increase for any new arrangement, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the NFL declined to comment.

The move would deepen the iPhone maker’s push to bolster its Apple TV+ streaming service with live sports offerings.

The NFL in March signed long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies, including Walt Disney Co’s ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc and Fox Corp, making Amazon the exclusive partner for its “Thursday Night Football” games.

Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Could IMDb TV Become the #1 Free Streaming Service?

According to a new Variety VIP+ analysis, Amazon’s IMDb TV seems to be rising head-and-shoulders above the other free streaming services available. In the competitive streaming market, the analysis says, companies need to set themselves apart by offering new features and different content. The analytic data shows that IMDb TV...
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Walmart’s new Onn Android TV box versus the Chromecast with Google TV [VIDEO]

As soon as the new Onn Android TV box showed up at Walmart, we were immediately intrigued. Armed with the new Android TV interface that pulls heavily from the already-great Google TV UI and a price that is absolutely jaw-dropping, there was already a good chance we were going to be happy with this streaming dongle. Upon further inspection after getting it out of the box, it turns out that this streaming device is better than expected and not just in a for-the-price sort of way.
Video GamesBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Corsair Gaming, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Netflix?

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Friday. Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR): On Thursday, the multinational gear and technology company's subsidiary Elgato announced the launch of “Facecam,” a Full HD 1080p60 webcam with an "all-glass studio-quality Prime lens." Other than the webcam, the...
NFLField Gulls

Casual Friday: Cutting (or not cutting) the cord

Welcome to another installment of Casual Friday, a series where we can veer off-topic away from Seattle Seahawks discussion and towards just general life things. This will run for the rest of July and then it’s training camp coverage time. Today’s topic has to do with streaming. Legal streaming. Consuming...
Entertainmentktwb.com

AT&T loses fewer premium video subscribers in second quarter

(Reuters) – AT&T Inc said on Friday it lost fewer subscribers in its premium video business, which houses satellite TV unit DirecTV, in the second quarter. The company said in a regulatory filing its premium video subscribers fell by 473,000 in the period, compared with a drop of 887,000 a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3epfR8v)
Businessthestreamable.com

New ViacomCBS, Charter Agreement Includes Paramount+, Pluto TV Content

The latest news out of Charter Communications proves it can play nice with other companies when it wants to. Thursday, ViacomCBS and Charter, owners of the Spectrum cable service, announced a partnership that will allow for the “continued carriage of ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports networks, in addition to licensing ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin, for future distribution to Spectrum customers.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch The Basketball Tournament: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream for Weekend 1

The Basketball Tournament is back, with the first weekend of the summer basketball bracket tipping off on Friday, July 16 (7/16/2021). The 64-team, single-elimination tournament has partnered with ESPN for coverage, and select games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, while the rest will air on the online-only channel, ESPN 3. The games can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
TV ShowsMacdaily News

Netflix plans to offer streaming video games

Netflix has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort to make its first big move beyond TV shows and films: an expansion into video games. Mike Verdu will join Netflix as vice president of game development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters, the company said on Wednesday. Verdu was previously Facebook’s vice president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets.
Video GamesKokomo Perspective

Top Gaming Stocks To Watch As Netflix Expands Into Video Games

Netflix To Offer Video Games, 4 Gaming Stocks To Watch In Light Of This News. Gaming stocks may be under pressure along with the stock market pullback as of late. But one thing’s for sure. That is their fundamentals remain intact, at least in the near term as the coronavirus pandemic acts as a short-term tailwind. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is no doubt one of the biggest beneficiaries during this pandemic, but it sure is not resting on its laurels. The streaming giant just announced that it is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) executive to lead the effort.
BusinessMac Observer

Netflix Moving Into Games is a New Challenge For Apple

Netflix announced the hiring of Mike Verdu as vice president of game development, on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported. The potential move into this new area increases the competition between the streamer and Apple, with its Arcade service. Video games give Netflix another way to lure new customers and also offer...
NFLSportico

Apple’s NFL Sunday Ticket Interest Draws Skepticism From Analysts

The Information recently reported that Apple has expressed interest in the streaming rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package. Industry observers are generally skeptical that the consumer electronics company is prepared to bid what it will take to win the out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. “Apple has shown no indication to date, outside of a [single] hire (Jim DeLorenzo), that they have serious sports ambitions,” said Phillip Swann (publisher, TVAnswerMan.com). “They also have not shown any real indication they want to be a super major player in streaming.”

