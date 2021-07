💕 A great T-shirt is an underrated staple that can really carry a wardrobe. And having a variety of beautiful colors in your favorite shirt can really help you wear more colors, without having to worry about incorporating color in more out there pieces. These shirts are dependable and versatile. You can pair them with jeans and sneakers, or under a blazer in a pantsuit. Wear them with skirts, or under dresses for a very on trend look.