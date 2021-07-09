The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell joins Meet Me @ The Altar for acoustic version of Feel A Thing
Meet Me @ The Altar have just shared an absolutely stunning new acoustic version of their latest single Feel A Thing, featuring pop-punk titan Dan Campbell. It’s been over three years now since The Wonder Years released their latest album – 2018’s Sister Cities – but Dan’s unmistakable vocals are back in a big way on this superb acoustic rendition. The frontman was also an ‘early champion’ of MM@TA, which makes the whole thing even sweeter.www.kerrang.com
