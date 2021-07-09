The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell joins Meet Me @ The Altar for acoustic version of Feel A Thing

Following June’s news that Fieldy is taking some time off from Korn, the band have just announced his live replacement. Roberto ​‘Ra’ Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies will be hitting the road and filling in on bass duties with the Bakersfield nu-metallers this summer, with Korn announcing: ​“We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy. While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.