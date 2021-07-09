Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell joins Meet Me @ The Altar for acoustic version of Feel A Thing

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Me @ The Altar have just shared an absolutely stunning new acoustic version of their latest single Feel A Thing, featuring pop-punk titan Dan Campbell. It’s been over three years now since The Wonder Years released their latest album – 2018’s Sister Cities – but Dan’s unmistakable vocals are back in a big way on this superb acoustic rendition. The frontman was also an ​‘early champion’ of MM@TA, which makes the whole thing even sweeter.

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#The Altar#The Wonder Years#Sister Cities#Levitt Pavilion Denver#Toyota Music Factory#Nautica#Ma#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Mecu Pavilion#Red Hat Amphitheater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New Orleans, LAKerrang

Adult film star Stormy Daniels to sell merch for Eyehategod at upcoming show

Eyehategod have announced that they’ll be joined by adult film star / director and writer Stormy Daniels at an upcoming gig in their hometown of New Orleans. The sludge kings’ friend is set to help shift some of their merch on September 11 at Poor Boys, with Stormy sharing, ​“So excited live music is back! Come support!” Goatwhore and The Obsessed will perform on the night, with Eyehategod celebrating the release of their latest album A History Of Nomadic Behavior.
MusicKerrang

Metallica announce 40 anniversary celebration gigs

As well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Album this year, Metallica are marking another massive milestone in 2021: their 40th year as a band. The metal legends – who formed in 1981, obviously – admit, ​“As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4 – 0 this October. It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around… it feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!”
MusicKerrang

Korn announce new touring bassist filling in for Fieldy

Following June’s news that Fieldy is taking some time off from Korn, the band have just announced his live replacement. Roberto ​‘Ra’ Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies will be hitting the road and filling in on bass duties with the Bakersfield nu-metallers this summer, with Korn announcing: ​“We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy. While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Diaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.
Rock MusicKerrang

Killswitch Engage to play self-titled debut and 2019’s Atonement in full during streaming event

Killswitch Engage will be hitting their home state’s Palladium in Worcester for an awesome streaming event next month. On August 6 fans can watch the metalcore titans performing their 2019 album Atonement and their self-titled 2000 debut in full – with ​“a few surprises along the way” – for a full streaming experience directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye.
MusicKerrang

Megadeth to reveal new ​“mystery bass player” soon

Celebrity video site Cameo is proving to be a helpful – if surprising – tool to glean information on all things Megadeth at the moment, with Dave Mustaine telling a fan via the service last week that departed bassist David Ellefson’s parts had already been re-recorded for their new album. This week, Dave is teasing his replacement.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
Huntington Beach, CAKerrang

Avenged Sevenfold give small number of fans lifetime meet-and-greets via NFT

Avenged Sevenfold have revealed that a random, select number of fans who have the band’s Into The Ether NFT will be getting meet-and-greets with them for life. The Huntington Beach metallers released 101 of the exclusive tokens back in May, with seven specifically having the attribute ​‘gold eyes’. Taking to Instagram, they’ve now announced that those who have the seven tokens will gain special access at future shows: ​“If you have ​‘gold eyes’ you get into the meet and greet [at] any show you go to, forever,” they say in the comments.
MusicKerrang

Rolo Tomassi have announced a live show with Devil Sold His Soul

As live music continues to creep ever-closer, Rolo Tomassi have announced details of their first gig in two years. The Sheffield mathcore / art-metal titans will be headlining the Chalk in Brighton on November 12, with support coming from fellow awesome UK gang Devil Sold His Soul. “We’re very excited...
MusicKerrang

Bury Tomorrow part ways with guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron

Bury Tomorrow have announced that they’ve parted ways with guitarist / vocalist Jason Cameron (pictured above second from left). The musician has been with the Southampton metalcore crew since their formation in 2006, but having ​“this time of reflection” over the pandemic has seemingly put him on a different path now.
Beauty & FashionKerrang

Lingua Ignota shares ​“stark, desolate” single, PERPETUALFLAMEOFCENTRALIA

Lingua Ignota (real name Kristin Hayter) has followed up last month’s single PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE with another beautiful track and video, PERPETUAL FLAME OF CENTRALIA. The song – which features on upcoming album SINNER GET READY, due out on August 6 via Sargent House – comes accompanied by an eye-catching video and fashion collaboration with Ashley Rose Couture.
Kentucky Statedakotanewsnow.com

Kentucky comedian Dan Alten joins the morning show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedian Dan Alten joined the Dakota News Now morning show on Thursday. The Kentucky native will perform at Boss’s Comedy Club Thursday evening. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy