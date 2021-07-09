Microsoft reveals a roadmap on Visual Studio Code Update for Java Developers this year

Gearbox Publishing dropped a new batch of info on Tribes Of Midgard during Sony's State Of Play, including seasonal content. The company posted a bunch of info on the PlayStation Blog from Norsfell's community manager, Sydnee McLeod, as well as released a new video that debuted during the livestream. We now know there will be Season One content called "The Wolf Saga" that will have you confronting a powerful boss before going to Ragnarök, as well as runes that serve as modifiers, and some content coming down the road. We have a snippet of the content revealed about the runes for you here along with the video!