Microsoft reveals a roadmap on Visual Studio Code Update for Java Developers this year
Microsoft has revealed a roadmap for a Visual Studio update for Java developers which covers from July 2021 to December 2021. The firm supports Java in Visual Studio Code through an extension pack that has a collection of components recommended by Microsoft, featuring a debugger, a test runner, IntelliCode and many more functions. Microsoft regularly updates its integrated development environment to enhance support for the programming language. Now, it has revealed its development roadmap for the rest of the year.www.onmsft.com
