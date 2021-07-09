Cancel
Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

By Tricia Goss
kjrh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cities and countries worldwide continue to reopen and travel increasingly resumes, cruises are becoming vacation options once again. Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its Seven Seas Splendor would return in September of this year, with the remainder of “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” resuming travel by February 2022. There are many exotic locales on the itineraries in the coming months — but if you wish to sail around the world, you can start planning now for 2024.

